ExxonMobil Presents Checks to North Lamar Campuses

11 hours ago

 

NLHS principal Clay Scarborough, left, accepts a $500 check from Kwik Check Food Stores, Inc. Director of Operations Rodney Brent. The grant will be used to enhance math and science studies for North Lamar students.

Gives math and science programs a boost

Three campuses at North Lamar Independent School District have been awarded an ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Grant to enrich math and/or science instruction in the classroom.  The grants of $500 each were awarded to North Lamar High School, Stone Middle School and Aaron Parker Elementary and made possible by funding from the ExxonMobil Corporation through the local Kwik Chek Convenience Store. The grants are part of a program that supports schools in communities that are served by ExxonMobil sites.  ExxonMobil has a long history of providing support to schools.  Kwik Chek is happy to have the opportunity to invest in the future of their community to neighborhood schools.

Stone Middle School principal Lindsey Miller accepts a check from Kwik Check Food Stores, Inc. Director of Operations Rodney Brent. The $500 grant will be used for math and science at the middle school.
Kwik Check Food Stores, Inc. Director of Operations Rodney Brent presents a $500 check to Aaron Parker Elementary secretary Julie McNeece. The money will be used for the elementary math and science programs

