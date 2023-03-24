Hess Lawn Mower Header
Eyedrops Recalled Because of Bacteria

 

The Centers for Disease Control is collaborating with the Food and Drug Administration  and state and local health departments to investigate a multistate outbreak of a drug resistant bacteria found in eyedrops in 16 states, including Texas. EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears have been recalled and people are warned not to use them. Sixty-eight people were diagnosed with infections from the bacteria, which has now caused a total of three deaths and eight cases of people losing their vision.

