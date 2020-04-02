" /> Facebook And Nextdoor Are Flooded With Posts From People Wanting To Swap Items Like Eggs For Toilet Paper – EastTexasRadio.com
Facebook And Nextdoor Are Flooded With Posts From People Wanting To Swap Items Like Eggs For Toilet Paper

39 mins ago

 

You may have noticed that things are changing a bit on Facebook and Nextdoor. The apps are places where people can sell items, but they’re seeing a lot more bartering lately. People are making deals to swap things like eggs for toilet paper due to empty store shelves as people have been panic-buying the items. People on social media have been remarking on the change on Nextdoor, with one writing, “Nextdoor has turned into a bartering site lol I am currently trying to trade 5 pounds of flour for yeast. Saw someone trade an entire ham for a pack of Clorox wipes.” Another Twitter user talked about seeing an ad for someone willing to trade cat or dog food for sugar.

