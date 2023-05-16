Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church Hosting Softball Tournament

Help us raise money to build a new youth building.
The FTBC youth group, Team Faith, will be hosting an 8 team Softball tournament at WISE FIELD on SATURDAY MAY 20th beginning at 10am. The youth group will be working in the concession stand as well as having random prize drawings throughout the day.
ASA, 7/3, 1/1 count, no extra foul, unlimited HR
Entry Fee $200 per team
Adult Coed, Regular Regulations, Umpire
Bring Your Own Gear
Contact us
Youth Director Stephanie Hutchings 903-495-0071
Coordinators
Paul Mullens 903-495-4289
Erik Hutchings 903-732-8311
Follow us on Facebook and Tiktok FTBC Team-Faith
Wise Field
418 West Washington St,
Paris Texas 75460