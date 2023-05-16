Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church Hosting Softball Tournament

Help us raise money to build a new youth building.

The FTBC youth group, Team Faith, will be hosting an 8 team Softball tournament at WISE FIELD on SATURDAY MAY 20th beginning at 10am. The youth group will be working in the concession stand as well as having random prize drawings throughout the day.

ASA, 7/3, 1/1 count, no extra foul, unlimited HR

Entry Fee $200 per team

Adult Coed, Regular Regulations, Umpire

Bring Your Own Gear

Contact us

Youth Director Stephanie Hutchings 903-495-0071

Coordinators

Paul Mullens 903-495-4289

Erik Hutchings 903-732-8311

Follow us on Facebook and Tiktok FTBC Team-Faith

Wise Field

418 West Washington St,

Paris Texas 75460