Letters to previous Hopkins County Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show vendors will go out later this month. The show is for non-commercial exhibitors to sell hand-made items. It will take place during the Fall Festival in the Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria and north entrance on Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23. There is no cost to enter. Call Johanna Hicks at 903-885-3443 for more information.