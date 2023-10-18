Fall Festival Parade This Saturday

The Hopkins County Fall Festival parade is this Saturday, beginning at 10:00 am. The route is from Buford Park to Brookshire’s grocery. Trade and vendor booths, a kids’ zone, a creative art contest, and a craft show will all be conducted from Friday, October 27, to Saturday, October 28, at the Civic Center.

The sign is up. You know what that means, it’s getting close to F•A•L•L F•U•N here in Hopkins County! Thank you to all our sponsors for helping make all this fun possible.

Mark your calendars for the October 11-15 Homecoming Carnival, October 21 Fall Festival Parade, October 27-28 Fall Festival Exhibit and KidZone.