Fall Registration Underway at PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

Early on-campus registration for the fall semester at Paris Junior College is underway at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus during regular working hours until August 19. Fall classes begin on August 26,

In addition, two more days of Saturday morning registration will be held on August 10 and August 17. The campus will be open, and advisors will be available to register students from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on both those days.

Another on-campus opportunity for late registration will be conducted at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21. Additional advisors and counselors will be on hand to assist students all day.

For more information you can go online at www.parisjc.edu, call 903-885-1232 or go by the campus located at Loop 301 East in Sulphur Springs.