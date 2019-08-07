Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Fall Registration Underway at PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

4 hours ago

 

Paris Junior College – Sulphur Springs Center

Early on-campus registration for the fall semester at Paris Junior College is underway at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus during regular working hours until August 19.  Fall classes begin on August 26,

In addition, two more days of Saturday morning registration will be held on August 10 and August 17. The campus will be open, and advisors will be available to register students from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on both those days.

Another on-campus opportunity for late registration will be conducted at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21. Additional advisors and counselors will be on hand to assist students all day.

For more information you can go online at www.parisjc.edu,  call 903-885-1232 or go by the campus located at Loop 301 East in Sulphur Springs.

 

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     