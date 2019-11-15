Fall Student Art Exhibit Opening Reception Tuesday at PJC

An opening reception for the Paris Junior College fall student art exhibit will be held in the Foyer Gallery from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The show, “See, Sea, and C.E.” features works from students in both traditional academic and continuing education classes.

“I’m excited about the exhibit,” said PJC Art Instructor Lena Spencer. “The students’ artwork this semester has been creative, explorative and vibrant. We are exhibiting student work representing all skill levels, from first-time art students to more experienced students building skills and expanding their portfolios. This show is a wonderful reflection of the talented students and the program here at PJC in building strong foundation skills.”