Fall Sweep In Paris November 4

Keep Paris Beautiful, the City of Paris, and the United Way of Lamar County are partnering on a “Fall Sweep” on Saturday, November 4, from 8:00 am until 11:00 am. The Credit Union of Texas provides breakfast at the Oak Park pavilion in West Paris. Needed are volunteers to mow, rake, bag leaves, move small brush, and sweep driveways and sidewalks. This year’s Fall Sweep Neighborhood is West Kaufman, West Austin, and West Sherman streets between the 19th and 25th. To volunteer to help or to register your home for this free service, call the United