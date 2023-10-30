Sandlin Header 2022
Fall Sweep In Paris November 4

 

Keep Paris Beautiful, the City of Paris and the United Way of Lamar County are partnering on a “Fall Sweep” on Saturday, November 4th from 8am -11am.  Breakfast will be provided by the Credit Union of Texas at the Oak Park pavilion in west Paris. Volunteers are needed to mow, rake, bag leaves, move small brush and sweep driveways and sidewalks. This year’s Fall Sweep Neighborhood is West Kaufman, West Austin and West Sherman streets between 19th and 25th streets.  To volunteer to help or to register your home for this FREE service, call the United Way of Lamar County at 903-784-6642 before November 2nd..

