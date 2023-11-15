Fallon Changes Mind – Will Run For Re-Election To Congress

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon has ended his one-day campaign run for his old Texas Senate seat just 24 hours after announcing it. Instead, Fallon’s staff confirmed he will seek reelection to Texas’ 4th Congressional District, which extends from the Dallas suburbs to the Red River in the border with Oklahoma. Fallon’s about-face ends the game of musical chairs that had started among North Texas Republicans.
