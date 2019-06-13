Family Day at Lake Crook Saturday

An outdoor recreation afternoon is being planned for Lake Crook on Saturday Night June 22, 2019 from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.( or after the Movie in the Park)

City of Paris is planning a fun evening for families to enjoy Lake Crook. Outdoor activities will be available for no charge at the park and include frisbee golf, water 100 ft. slide, scavenger hunts, sand castle completion fishing( with license) Eco Tour and Master Naturalist learning tent, hiking on the trail, and finishing with a movie in the Park starting at dark ( usually around 8:30 p.m.) The Movie is Jumanji, sponsored by Everett Toyota. Just prior to the movie, there will be a Folk song sing along for kids lead by Alan Hubbard, Director of the Downtown Food Pantry.

Families are encouraged to bring out their own picnics, or they can grab some concessions being sold that night. Concessions will include hot dogs, popcorn, chips and drinks. Also don’t forget the insect repellant and beach towels and blankets.

Boating and Kayaking, or Canoeing is encouraged.

City of Paris Partners for this event include Everett Toyota, Richard Drake Construction, Luminant, and Keep Paris Beautiful.

An event page has been posted on the City of Paris Facebook Page. A schedule for the sandcastle contest will be posted soon.

For more information please contact Cheri Bedford 903-784-9293 or see the Facebook event page. https://www.facebook.com/pg/City-of-Paris-Municipality-145925738779779/events/?ref=page_internal