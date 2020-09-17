" /> Family Of Inmate Who Died At Bi-State Jail Files Lawsuit – EastTexasRadio.com
Family Of Inmate Who Died At Bi-State Jail Files Lawsuit

59 mins ago

 

Holly Austin-Barlow

The family of a woman who died in the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana has filed a federal lawsuit against LaSalle Corrections,  the private company that operates the jail. Forty-six-year-old Holly Barlow-Austin had been arrested for a parole violation. The suit alleges guards and medical personnel at the jail didn’t provide her prescribed medication, deprived her of food and water, and only took her to the hospital after it was too late.  Barlow-Austin died of sepsis, meningitis, HIV/AIDS and accelerated hypertension on June 17.

