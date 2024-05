The family of a 54-year-old man who died of injuries he received in the parking lot of the On the Border Restaurant in Longview has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the restaurant. Hector Francisco Vancini died after a physical altercation on January 17. The other man in the altercation hit Vancini in the head, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement and lose consciousness. He died later at the hospital. No criminal charges have been filed in the case.