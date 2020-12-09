Family of Women Murdered in TAMU-Commerce Dorm Suing University

The parents of two sisters murdered ina dorm room at Texas A&M-Commerce have sued the university. Twenty -year-old Abbaney and 19-year-old Deja Matts were shot and killed last February. Abbaney’s 2-year-old son was injured in the shooting but survived. Her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Jaqcues Smith, has been charged with capital murder. Attorney Larry Taylor recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family, demanding information about the investigation, campus security and any violent crime in and around the premises. This will determine if another lawsuit will be filed. The university denies liability in the murders.