" /> Family of Women Murdered in TAMU-Commerce Dorm Suing University – EastTexasRadio.com
Dane McLamore Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Louisiana Grills Header
Access Financial Group
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Holiday Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice

Family of Women Murdered in TAMU-Commerce Dorm Suing University

3 hours ago

 

Abbaney and Deja Matts
Facebook

The parents of two sisters murdered ina dorm room at Texas A&M-Commerce have sued the university. Twenty -year-old Abbaney and 19-year-old Deja Matts were shot and killed last February. Abbaney’s 2-year-old son was injured in the shooting but survived. Her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Jaqcues Smith, has been charged with capital murder. Attorney Larry Taylor recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family, demanding information about the investigation, campus security and any violent crime in and around the premises. This will determine if another lawsuit will be filed.  The university denies liability in the murders.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     