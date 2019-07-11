Family Says Abducted Dallas Toddler is Dead

The State of Texas has discontinued the Amber Alert for missing Cedric Jackson. Earlier Thursday, family members were telling the media that Jackson was no longer alive. Meanwhile, investigators have been seen searching an area of a landfill in Rowlett possibly connected to the search. A relative, believed to be grandfather of the boy, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and who matches the description of the person suspected of abducting the child, has been transferred back to Garland. He was described as a person of interest.