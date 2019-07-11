Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Saputo Job Fair 2019
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

Family Says Abducted Dallas Toddler is Dead

5 hours ago

 

AMBER ALERT Cedrick Jackson

The State of Texas has discontinued the Amber Alert for missing Cedric Jackson. Earlier Thursday,  family members were telling the media that Jackson was no longer alive.  Meanwhile,  investigators have been seen searching an area of a landfill in Rowlett possibly connected to the search. A relative, believed to be grandfather of the boy,  who was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and who matches the description of the person suspected of abducting the child, has been transferred back to Garland. He was described as a person of interest.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     