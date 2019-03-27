Family Suing In Crash That Killed Mt Pleasant Teacher/Coach

Angelica Beard

Angelica Beard Family

The Longview News-Journal is reporting that the family of a woman killed in the Mt Pleasant ISD school bus crash is suing the company that operated the bus for the district. Anterius Beard is suing Durham School Services in federal court in Texarkana on behalf of the minor children of Angelica Beard, a teacher and volunteer track coach for the Mt. Pleasant school district. Beard and the driver of a truck that hit the bus died in the crash and 18 children were injured.