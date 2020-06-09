Fan Drive Continues in Hopkins County For Senior Citizens.

Jennifer Scroggins with Angels Care Home Health just dropped off 16 fans to the Senior Citizens Center in Sulphur Springs. Scroggins along with Sherry Miller Cotten with the Potato House, Nicole Wardlow with True Hearts and Hands Hospice, and Shawna Driggers with Hearts and Hands Homecare have teamed up to collect Fans and Bottled Water for the Senior Citizens of our Community. If you drop off a donation to the Potato House Sherry will give you $ 1.00 off of your meal. They will be Collecting donations until July 10th. Call (903) 885-1661 if you need a fan.