FAN EXPO Dallas Postpones Event to June 19-21, 2020 Amid Coronavirus Closures

DALLAS — Due to developments related to COVID-19 and in compliance with recommendations from Dallas County,

FAN EXP0 Dallas will be postponing the annual pop culture event scheduled from March 27-29, 2020 until June 19-21, 2020 at the Kay Baily Hutchinson Convention Center,

Following is information directly from Fan Expo HQ:

We are dedicated to delivering the ultimate fan experience and we thank everyone who helped to make this alternative possible. We appreciate the disruption and strain this will cause to some and we appreciate your understanding. Our thoughts are with the entire Dallas community as we all navigate this unprecedented challenge.

All fans will have the following options:

• Transfer tickets to June 19 – 21

• Transfer tickets to Fan Expo Dallas 2021 (May 14 – 16)

• A Full refund (excluding service fees)

All photo ops and special event tickets will be refunded. We know everyone will have lots of questions and we appreciate in advance your patience and understanding as we move through them all.

All Exhibitors/Artist Alley will have the following options:

• Transfer fees to the June 19-21 dates

• Transfer fees to Fan Expo Dallas 2021 at the same rate

• A full refund

We value your tenacity and your continued loyalty we look forward to seeing you in June.

We encourage everyone to be kind as you post and connect online. This is truly a time for us to stick together as a

community and support each other as we do so well.

About Fan Expo:

FAN EXPO HQ is one of the largest entertainment convention groups in the world. Collectively, it hosts more than 500,000 fans annually at FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Vancouver, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo and Dallas Fan Days.