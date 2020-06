Fannin County has reported 10 new cases of COVID 19 and 4 additional deaths. The deaths were all residents at long term health care facilities and included two men aged 84 and 92 and two women, one who was 88 and the other whose age was not reported. Five staff members received positive test reports, as did one Fannin County inmate. Other positive cases include a 42-year-old woman in Dodd City, a 84-year-old woman in Bonham area, a 26-year-old woman from Telephone.