Justin Marquiwis Cuba

A grand jury indicted a Northeast Texas fugitive on the Texas Ten Most Wanted Lists in Fannin County for murder. Reportedly, 33-year-old Justin Marquiwis Cuba, of Sherman, has been on the run since the fatal shooting of 48-year -old J.C. Campbell at the Texoma Housing Authority Complex in Ladonia last August. Texas Crimestoppers has offered a $75,000 reward for information leading to Cuba’s arrest.