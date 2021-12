Former Honey Grove teacher and softball coach Carley Price was indicted Thursday by a Fannin County grand jury on charges of improper relationship with a student and online solicitation of a minor. The alleged victim is a 15-year-old boy. She is currently out on bond.

The Fannin County grand jury has indicted a former Bonham Police Officer. Lt. Terry Bee with third-degree felony stalking. He remains in the county jail.