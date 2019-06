An inmate in the Fannin County jail has been arrested by Gregg County deputies. Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Wayne Bohannan, hometown unavailable, is now being held in Gregg County on $102,500 in bonds on Bond Forfeiture warrants for Felony DWI, assault causing bodily injury family violence and a warrant for a grand jury indictment for bail jumping and failure to appear and evading arrest with a vehicle.