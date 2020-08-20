Fannin County Judge Hands Down Max Sentence In Intoxication Manslaughter Case

Keagan Hunter Cannaday, 21, pleaded guilty to three intoxicated manslaughter and two intoxicated assault counts on August 10. He asked Fannin County’s 336th District Judge Laurine Blake to determine his sentence. Judge Blake ordered his sentences served concurrently because Cannaday accepted responsibility for his actions. That is the maximum for intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault. Cannaday struck Arnulfo Alvarez of Sulphur Springs and killed Alverez’s wife and unborn child and their two-year-old son Lucas.