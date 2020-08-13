Fannin County Man Sentenced For Crash That Killed 3, Injured 2

Twenty-one-year-old Keagan Cannaday of Ector has pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and has been sentenced in Fannin County to 20 years in prison. He was accused of driving drunk when he crashed on Hwy 11 into a Sulphur Springs family of five – killing the mother, 25-year-old Juana Alvarez who was seven months pregnant, and her 2-year-old son Lucas. Arnulfo Alvarez and their 3-year-old son Andres survived the accident. Cannady must serve 10 years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.