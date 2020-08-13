" /> Fannin County Man Sentenced For Crash That Killed 3, Injured 2 – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
North Texas Paving Group Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

Fannin County Man Sentenced For Crash That Killed 3, Injured 2

2 hours ago

 

Twenty-one-year-old Keagan Cannaday of Ector has pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and has been sentenced in Fannin County to 20 years in prison. He was accused of driving drunk when he crashed  on Hwy 11 into a Sulphur Springs family of five – killing the mother, 25-year-old Juana Alvarez who was seven months pregnant, and her 2-year-old son Lucas. Arnulfo Alvarez and their 3-year-old son Andres survived the accident. Cannady must serve 10 years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     