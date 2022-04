The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Carmen Renee Cuba has surrendered to authorities in connection with the fatal shooting of 48-year-old J.C. Campbell in Ladonia on August 3. Investigators say that she was the getaway driver for her husband, 33-year-old Justin Cuba, who was the alleged triggerman in the fatal shooting and remained at large. They charged Carmen with murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The bond is $115,000.