Fannin County Receives Part Of Funding

Texas Water Development Board Monday approved financial assistance totaling $99,519,000 for water and wastewater system projects

AUSTIN – (July 22, 2019) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved financial assistance totaling $99,519,000 for water and wastewater system projects. Of this funding, $6,509,000 was approved for rural projects.

$5,499,000 to the City of Alice (Jim Wells County) for a water system project

$45,765,000 to the Ector County Utility District (Ector County) for water system improvements

$1,745,000 to the Fort Bend County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 (Fort Bend County) for a water treatment plant

$1,010,000 to the Nacogdoches County Municipal Utility District No. 1 (Nacogdoches County) for wastewater system improvements

$45,500,000 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District (Fannin, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Grayson, and Wise counties) for a land acquisition project

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data. They also assist with regional planning and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.