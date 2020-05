Because of the current Coronavirus Pandemic, the Fannin County Relay for Life has been canceled for this year. There are plans, however, for a Survivor/Caregiver party on July 25 at the Armory in Bonham. As of now, organizers won’t be getting T-shirts but will be doing Survivor goodie bags. Anyone has anything they would like to add to the bags. They can contact Brenda Holman at 903-304-9513.