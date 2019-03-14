Fannin County Sheriff’s Office Seek Info On Missing Woman

Fannin County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with Grayson County to locate Helen Ashley Hamm. Friends last saw Hamm February 17 near Leonard. She was missing before Grayson County issued a warrant for her arrest for Failure to Appear. Her family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to her return. She has a tattoo with four stars on her left ring finger and right forearm tattoo with two names written with arrows. She is 5 ft. 7 inches tall and weighs 115 lbs. She has diabetes and may be without medication.