Fans Would Rather Games Return Without Fans Than Wait

A survey of sports fans by ESPN found that the majority would rather that televised sports return without fans than wait for sports to come back only when it’s safe to have fans in the stands. Of those surveyed, 65% said they’d prefer sports back without fans, and it increased to 76% if they were asked if they support the return of sports without fans if players are kept in hotels and their contact with others closely monitored. One thing the survey found for sure is that fans can’t wait for sports to be back – 88% said they plan to watch as much sports as they can when games are back on TV.