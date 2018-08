A farewell reception is being planned for Dr. Ray Keck, who is stepping down as President of Texas A&M-Commerce on August 31. It will be held on Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at the Sam Rayburn Student Center at the university.Keck is not going far, however, He is returning to the A&M-Commerce campus as a teacher. Contact presevents@tamuc.edu or call Brenda Morris at 903-468-3020 to RSVP.