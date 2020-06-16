Fatal Accident At Henderson

On Sunday night at 9:12, there was a fatal crash on US-259, which was approximately 2.5 miles north of Henderson in Rusk County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2010 Ford F-150, Dante Tyrell Gaston, 21, of Nacogdoches, was traveling south on US-259 and struck a pedestrian that had ran from the east side of the roadway into its path. After impact, the vehicle was disabled in the right lane, and a 1999 Honda Accord struck it from behind. Jacoby Ray Taylor, 21, of Spring, was driving the Honda.

Paramedics treated both drivers and released them at the scene. Judge Enloe pronounced the unidentified pedestrian at the scene.