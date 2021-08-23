Fatal Cherokee County Motorcycle Crash

DPS Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash Saturday on FM 1910, approximately seven miles south of the city of Jacksonville in Cherokee County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet towing a gooseneck trailer failed to yield the right of way from a private drive, turning west onto FM 1910 blocking both lanes of traffic. The driver of a 2003 Harley-Davidson Sportster was traveling east on FM 1910 and was unable to stop in time to avoid colliding with the towed trailer.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Rickie Sorrell, 71, of Jacksonville.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson was identified as David May, 50, of Jacksonville. May was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler where he died the next day.

The crash remains under investigation.