Fatal Crash At Arp And Alto

Wednesday at 4:44 am, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-135 in Arp, Smith County. Reportedly, the driver of a 1996 Dodge Dakota, William Gamage, 27, of Troup, was traveling north on SH-135 in Arp at the same time the driver of a 2012 Ford SUV driven by James Roy Sifford, 54, of Arp, was traveling south. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Dodge rounded a curve in the roadway and veered into the oncoming lane where the vehicles collided head-on. Gamage was transported to UT-Health Tyler in serious condition. Sifford was pronounced at the scene by Judge Shamburger and taken to Lighthouse in Tyler. The crash remains under investigation.

Thursday at 1:00 pm, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-69, 1.5 miles north of Alto in Cherokee County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2011 Ford F-150, Benjamin James Tissee, 29, of Waxahachie, was traveling north on US-69 in the inside lane behind a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlos driven by Blondria Dee Griffin, 55, of Alto. The driver of the Chevrolet had slowed to make a left turn at the crossover of CR-2236. The driver of the Ford failed to control his speed and struck the vehicle in the rear. Griffin was transported to UT Health – Jacksonville where she was pronounced by Judge Rodney Wallace. The preliminary report does not show Tissee to have been injured in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.