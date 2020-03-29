Fatal Crash At Emory And Tatum

At 10:30 Saturday morning, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-276, two miles west of Emory in Rains County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2017 Nissan Versa, Matthew Charles Harkins, 41, of Garland, was traveling east on SH-276 and crossed over the center stripe. He struck a 1995 Ford F-150 that was traveling west driven by Debra Askew Hallman, 66, of Quinlan. Judge Paul Foley pronounced Harkins at the scene, and he is at Wilson Orworsky Funeral Home in Emory. Paramedics transported Hallman to Christus Trinity Mother Francis – Sulphur Springs in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.

Last Friday, at approximately 2:05 pm, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-782, nine miles southwest of Tatum in Rusk County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2010 Harley Davidson Glider, Samuel D. Jeffus, 54, of Henderson, was traveling south on FM-782 and went off the road to the right and continued south through the ditch. The motorcycle crossed a private drive, rotated counter-clockwise, and flipped multiple times, ejecting the rider. Judge Cindy Redmon pronounced Jeffus, who is now at Crawford A. Crimm Funeral Home in Henderson. The crash remains under investigation.