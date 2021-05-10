Two Fatal Crashes

At 4:43 Sunday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-31, approximately eight miles west of Kilgore in Smith County. The driver of a 2003 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on SH-31 when for an unknown reason, they crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2007 Cadillac DTS head-on.

The driver of the Nissan was Marcellia Jones, 36, of Henderson. Judge James Meredith pronounced Jones at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac was Genous Lee Jackson, 44, of Longview. Paramedics transported Jackson to UT-Health East Texas–Tyler in serious condition. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Katashia Shari Porter, 34, of Arlington, was pronounced at the scene. They pronounced a three-year-old and five-year-old male at the scene.

At 3:42 Sunday afternoon, there was a fatal crash on Toll-49, approximately 1.5 miles west of Lindale in Smith County. The driver of a 2004 Toyota Highlander traveled northbound on Toll-49 when the vehicle struck a guardrail and rolled down a concrete embankment.

The vehicle driver was Christi Kay Gross, 60, of Lindale, who they took to UT-Health East Texas-Tyler, where she later died.