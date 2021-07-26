" />Fatal Crash At Kilgore – EastTexasRadio.com
Fatal Crash At Kilgore

Clint Cooper 12 hours ago

Saturday morning at 8:50, there was a one-vehicle fatal crash on CR-3567 approximately one mile west of Kilgore in Gregg County. The driver of a 2015 Toyota Scion was traveling south on CR-3567 and failed to negotiate a curve, went off the southwest edge of the road, struck a guardrail, vaulted over it, and landed partially in a creek. Judge Robby Cox pronounced the driver, Garline Hillhouse, 72, of Kilgore, at the scene.

