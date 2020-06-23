Fatal Crash At Marshall And Tyler

At 7:19 Monday evening, Troopers responded to an overturned truck-tractor semi-trailer traveling westbound on IH-20 near Marshall in Harrison County. The driver of a 2011 Freightliner truck towing a semi-trailer, Aundre Brenard Bagley, 35, of Henderson, was traveling west on IH-20 when the front left tire of the truck lost air causing the driver to lose control. The truck entered the median, rolled while in a side skid, and the cab striking a tree. Another vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500, driven by Marvin Thomas Cureton, 60, of Kilgore was beside the truck when it lost control and sustained damage from the towed trailer. Judge John Oswalt pronounced Bagley at the scene.

At 8:29 Tuesday morning, there was a two-vehicle fatal crash on Toll-49 south of Hwy-64W in Smith County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2018 Mazda CX5, Daisy Pineda, 28, of Lindale, was traveling south on Toll-49 at a speed that was unsafe for the roadway conditions. The driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the path of a northbound Dodge 2500 pick-up towing a trailer driven by Steven Joseph Worl, 69, of Whitehouse. The vehicles collided causing extensive damage to both.

They transported Pineda in critical condition and a female two-year-old child both to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in serious condition. Judge Andy Dunklin pronounced an eight-year-old female child at the scene. They transported Worl to UT-Health – Tyler in stable condition.