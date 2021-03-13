Fatal Crash At Marshall

At 11:41 Thursday night, there was a fatal crash on IH-20, approximately four miles west of Marshall. The driver of a 2021 Freightliner towing a trailer was traveling eastbound on IH-20 in the left lane. For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveling into the center median. The driver attempted to return to the left lane, but the trailer began to jackknife. The truck and trailer crossed both lanes of travel eastbound, the trailer striking the guardrail, which separated the two. The trailer rolled to the right and came to rest upside down in the south ditch of IH-20. The truck rolled to the left and came to rest upright in the south ditch of IH-20.

The driver was Jody Anthony Bobeck, 55, of Whitehouse. Paramedics transported him to Christus Good Shepherd–Longview, where he later passed.