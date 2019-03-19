Fatal Crash At Marshall

Saturday morning, March 16, at 1:34, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on US-59, 4.7 miles north of Marshall in Harrison County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2003 Honda Accord, Tristen Alexander Jackson, 20, of Humble was traveling southbound on US-59 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right, the driver overcorrected to the left and went off the road where she struck a culvert and became airborne, hitting a tree. The unrestrained driver was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler where he later died of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.