Fatal Crash At Palestine

At 5:43 Thursday evening, a trooper responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-3224, 1.5 miles west of Palestine in Anderson County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, Nedra Parham Smith, 77, of Chandler, was traveling west from a private road attempting to cross FM-3244. At the same time, the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150, Benjamin Oben Edbe, 55, of Palestine, was traveling north on FM-3244 and struck the Chevrolet on its left side. Paramedics transported Smith to Palestine Regional Medical Center, where later Judge James Westley pronounced her. Healthcare providers treated and released him at the scene.