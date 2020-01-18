" /> Fatal Crash At Palestine – EastTexasRadio.com
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020

Fatal Crash At Palestine

13 hours ago

At 5:43 Thursday evening, a trooper responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-3224, 1.5 miles west of Palestine in Anderson County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, Nedra Parham Smith, 77, of Chandler, was traveling west from a private road attempting to cross FM-3244. At the same time, the driver of a 2013 Ford F-150, Benjamin Oben Edbe, 55, of Palestine, was traveling north on FM-3244 and struck the Chevrolet on its left side. Paramedics transported Smith to Palestine Regional Medical Center, where later Judge James Westley pronounced her. Healthcare providers treated and released him at the scene.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     