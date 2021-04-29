Fatal Crash At Tyler

At approximately 5:32 Wednesday evening, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-110 South at Meador Cemetery Rd. just south of Tyler’s City limits in Smith County. The driver of a 2011 Honda Accord had stopped on Meador Cemetery Rd attempting to enter SH-110 South. The driver of a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on SH-110 S. The driver of the Honda failed to yield the right of way, entering onto SH-110 South, the Volkswagen struck it.

The driver of the Honda was Violet Louise Wright, 59, of Bullard. They transported Wright to UT Health–Tyler, where Judge Shamburger pronounced her.

They identified the Volkswagen driver as Jessica Karen King, 20, of Lindale and transported her to UT Health–Tyler in stable condition.