Fatal Crash In Anderson County

Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on US-287 in Anderson County, 3.5 miles north of Cayuga. Reportedly the driver of a 2005 Ford F-150, identified as Royce Allen English, 82, of Streetman, was traveling northbound on US-287. His vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, the driver overcorrected to the left, and then again to the right causing the vehicle to overturn on its left and top several times.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Carolyn Suzanna English, 78, of Streetman, was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital where she later died. Dr. Ian Ellis pronounced her dead. They took her body to Herrington Funeral Home. The driver was found to be in stable condition.