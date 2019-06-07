Fatal Crash In Anderson County

Thursday night at 8:30, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on FM-321, five miles west of Tennessee Colony in Anderson County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2009 Lincoln Town Car, Emilie Fay Pipkin, 71, of Tennessee Colony, was traveling west on FM-321, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway where it struck a tree and rolled over into a shallow pond. Pipkin, who was unrestrained, was pronounced at the scene by Judge James Westley and transported to Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine. The crash remains under investigation.