Fatal Crash In Cherokee County

At approximately 6:30 Friday morning, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on CR-4228 in Cherokee County, four miles northwest of New Summerfield. Preliminary crash investigation reports indicate that the driver of a 1996 Ford Ranger, Gavin Ray Taylor, 19, of Troup was traveling south on CR-4228 approaching a curve to the left in the roadway at an unsafe speed causing the vehicle to enter a side skid. The vehicle ran off the roadway into the west ditch, struck a fence and rolled landing upside down facing north.

Judge Rodney Wallace pronounced Taylor dead at the scene and he was transported to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

A passenger in the vehicle, Garrett Zane Massey, 17, of Jacksonville was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital-Jacksonville in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jean M. Dark

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Highway Patrol

Staff Sergeant, Media, and Communications