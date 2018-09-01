Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Morrell banner
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Fatal Crash In Cherokee County

6 hours ago

At approximately 6:30 Friday morning, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on CR-4228 in Cherokee County, four miles northwest of New Summerfield. Preliminary crash investigation reports indicate that the driver of a 1996 Ford Ranger, Gavin Ray Taylor, 19, of Troup was traveling south on CR-4228 approaching a curve to the left in the roadway at an unsafe speed causing the vehicle to enter a side skid. The vehicle ran off the roadway into the west ditch, struck a fence and rolled landing upside down facing north.

Judge Rodney Wallace pronounced Taylor dead at the scene and he was transported to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

A passenger in the vehicle, Garrett Zane Massey, 17, of Jacksonville was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital-Jacksonville in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Jean M. Dark
Texas Department of Public Safety
Texas Highway Patrol
Staff Sergeant, Media, and Communications

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     