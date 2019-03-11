Fatal Crash In Harrison County

Sunday evening at approximately 7:35, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-80, two miles from Marshall in Harrison County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2017 Ford F-150, Jerry Allen Wood, 78, of Karnack, was traveling west on US-80 when for an undetermined reason, he crossed the center stripe into the eastbound lane of traffic where he struck a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Wesley Sherard Timmins, 30, of Marshall.

Because of the crash, Judge Watkins pronounced Timmins dead at the scene and he was transported to Meadow Brook Funeral Home in Marshall. A passenger in his vehicle, identified as Kyniya Ajuan Williams, 21, of Karnack, was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview in serious condition. The preliminary report indicates that neither was wearing seatbelts.

Wood was transported to LSU-Shreveport in serious condition, and he reportedly was wearing a seatbelt.