Fatal Crash In Rusk County

Monday evening at 7:03, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on CR-165, approximately three miles south of Kilgore in Rusk County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2000 Lincoln LLS, Demarcus Keshaun Holsome, 18, of Reklaw, was traveling south on CR-165 approaching a left curve in the roadway at an unsafe speed. His vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right causing him to overcorrect back to the left. The car then went into a side skid, moved across the road and into the east ditch where it rolled onto its top. Holsome was transported to UT-Health at Henderson in stable condition. A passenger in the vehicle, Bagley Mahdessian, 15, of Overton, was transported to Good Shepard in Longview where she was later pronounced by Judge Talyna Carlson.