Thursday afternoon at 3:05, Troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy-64 E, three miles west of Arp in Smith County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2016 Kia Forte, Lejuan Keith Holmes, 47, of Humble, was traveling eastbound on Hwy-64 in the outside lane, while the driver of a 2011 Nissan Sentra, James Whitney Callis, 43, of New London, was traveling eastbound on Hwy-64 in the inside lane. The driver of the Kia moved over from the outside lane striking the Nissan. The impact caused the Kia to travel into oncoming traffic where a 2016 Kenworth truck tractor was towing a semi-trailer driven by Timothy Julius Johnson, 53, of Bullard, struck it.

Judge Meredith pronounced Holmes dead at the scene, and Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler has the disease. Paramedics transported Callis to Christus Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler in stable condition, and Johnson was not injured in the crash. All drivers were shown to be wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.