Sunday morning at 7:38, a two-vehicle crash on TX-300 near Longview in Upshur County. The driver of a pickup, Aaron Barbosa-Valerio, 23, of Gilmer, was northbound and traveling too fast for the road conditions. He struck an SUV driven by Rucker Steven Murry, 65, of Gilmer. The collision killed Murry’s passenger Cynthia Browne Murry, 66, of Gilmer. Paramedics took Murry to Longview Regional in serious condition and Valerio to Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview.