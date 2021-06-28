Fatal Crash In Van Zandt County

Last Friday morning at 11:25, DPS Troopers worked a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-751, approximately six miles north of Wills Point in Van Zandt County. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Spark was traveling northbound on FM-751 when she attempted to pass another vehicle in a marked no-passing zone. The Chevrolet struck a southbound Ford F-150head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Ember N. Berg, 37, of Quinlan. They transported Berg to Methodist Hospital–Dallas in critical condition, and passenger Angela Phillips, 33, of Quinlan to Baylor–Dallas where she later died. Judge Dunn pronounce another passenger, Dorothy Hines, 51, of Quinlan, at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Robert Anderson, 74, of Wills Point. Anderson was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital–Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.